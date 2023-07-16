Delhi govt to set up special camps for Aadhaar, other docs washed away in floods

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, declared on Sunday that the government would establish special camps for people whose Aadhaar cards and other identification documents were destroyed in the floods. He made the announcement during a visit to a relief camp in north Delhi's Mori Gate.

The government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar cards and other key documents were washed away in the flood. We will again arrange for school dresses and books for students, Kejriwal said.

He said the government is pumping water out from waterlogged roads and life is slowly returning to normal. Yamuna water levels had come down to 205.85 metres by 1 pm.

When asked about whether the AAP will attend the meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru slated for Monday and Tuesday, he said the PAC will take a call on it. The Congress had on Saturday suggested it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on control of Services in Delhi, throwing its lot with the AAP.