Delhi govt withdraws order deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport

A day after teachers opposed the order and questions were being raised, the Delhi government on Tuesday withdrew its order of deploying government school teachers on Covid-19 duty at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from December 31 to January 15.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued the statement withdrawing the earlier announcement.

The authority said if needed, civil defence staff will be deployed at the airport.

"In partial modification of Order No. F. No.150/Airport Duty/West/604 dated 16.12.2022 and F. No.150/Airport Duty/West/614 dated 26.12.2022, the teachers/ other teaching staff deployed vide above orders are hereby exempted from Airport Duty for the period 31.12.2022 to 15.01.2023 and the said orders stand amended to that extent. Further, in case required, Civil Defence Volunteers from District West may be deputed on Call out Duty basis," the statement reads.

Earlier on Monday, an official announcement by Delhi Government said that the teachers will be deployed from December 31, 2022, until January 15, 2023, at the Delhi Airport to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed.

With a sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places.

The Delhi government on Monday directed all public hospitals in the national capital to ramp up preparations and augment supplies in anticipation of rising infections in the coming days.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He asked them to prepare for a rise in Covid cases in the near future.

Sisodia directed the hospital heads to take stock of Covid-preparedness and ensure that all requirements, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry, are met.

He also directed them to submit a compliance report to the Health department.

In India, four cases of Covid-19's new variant, BF.7, have been found.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor