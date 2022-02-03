Delhi Gym Association urges government to allow gyms to reopen

The Delhi Gym Association has requested the government to allow gyms to re-open as they claim almost everything is open now except their establishments.

"Everything has been opened but only gyms are closed. One lakh people are directly employed with it. We protested but till now nothing has been done," said Chirag Sethi, Vice President, Delhi Gym Association.

"In Haryana, gyms weren't closed for a single day. We request the government to allow us to re-open them here also," he added.

Earlier last month, Hundreds of people associated with the gyms carried out a protest march near the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines and raised their grievances.

Delhi government earlier last week eased COVID-19 restrictions amid a decline in new cases.

In a series of tweets, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that it was decided to revoke weekend curfew, allow the opening of markets without odd-even rule and open Government offices with full strength.

"It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd-even rule. It was also decided to open all Government offices with 100 per cent strength upto the Grade 1 level. Restaurants, bars and cinema halls or theatres will operate upto 50 per cent capacity," he said.

The marriage related gatherings to be allowed to be held with 50 per cent capacity of the venue subject to a maximum of 200 persons.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 3,028 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate declining to 4.73 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

