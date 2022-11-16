Delhi HC asks DG prison to ensure training for inmates pursuing social work courses

The Delhi High Court recently asked the Director General (DG) prison to ensure to start of a practical training program for the inmates studying the social work program from IGNOU. The court has called for a status report from the jail authorities on the next date of the hearing.

The court was dealing with a plea moved by Karan, a convict in a murder case. He has sought suspension of his sentence for 5 weeks to undergo practical training mandatory for the program.

The division bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal said, "The Director General (Prisons) is requested to oversee that an appropriate programme is devised so as to fulfil the requirements of fieldwork/ practical training to be undergone in the jail premises itself so that students in the jail who wish to pursue the Bachelor of Social Work course can undergo the training at jail itself."

Director General (Prisons) is also requested to start the said programme as expeditiously as possible so that the students who are pursuing Bachelor of Social Work through IGNOU and while in custody can complete their courses, the bench further said.

The bench passed the order after perusing a status report filed by jail authorities.

As per the status report, letters and e-mails have been exchanged with the Director, School of Social Work, IGNOU and the jail authorities to devise a programme so that students of IGNOU, Bachelor of Social Work course, can undergo field work/ practical training within the jail premises itself.

The programme is to be devised with the help of Prison authorities/ Welfare Officers in consultation with Regional Officer Delhi-3 to complete the fieldwork/ practical training, the report said.

The bench has also called for a report in this regard will be submitted by the Director General (Prisons) before the next date hearing on November 28 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

