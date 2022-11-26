Delhi HC asks Telegram to disclose identity of those sharing Dainik Jagran's e-paper

New Delhi, Nov 26 The Delhi High Court has directed instant messaging application Telegram to comply with its 2020 order asking it to disclose the Basic Subscriber Information of the users involved in unauthorisedly uploading and sharing the ePaper (PDF) which can be accessed only after subscription of Dainik Jagran newspaper for free in their channels.

Justice Navin Chawla took note of the submission that the issue concerning the disclosure of the identity of users by Telegram is no longer pending and has been settled by a co-ordinate bench in Neetu Singh and Another v. Telegram FZ LLC and Others.

"In view of the above, defendant no.1 shall comply with the direction issued by this Court vide order dated 29.05.2020 within a period of three weeks from today. The information may be disclosed by defendant no. 1 in a sealed cover," Justice Chawla said in the order.

"On perusing the information, the Court shall consider if any further directions are required to be passed on the next date of hearing," Justice Chawla stated in its order dated November 23.

The matter will be heard next on March 27, 2023.

In December 2020, Jagran Prakashan Limited filed an application stating that Telegram has not complied with the direction. It is a media group that owns the Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran.

Jagran Prakashan Limited, in 2020 filed a suit submitting that its e-paper, which can be accessed only after subscription, was being made available for free in PDF on various channels on Telegram.

It argued that Telegram cannot escape from its liability on the ground that it is an intermediary, and must pull down the channels.

