Delhi HC directs Commissioner of Police to furnish SOP followed in road accident cases

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Commissioner of Police (CP) to place on record the standard operating procedure (SOP), if any, followed in the cases of road accidents.

The high court sought the information in a case of drunken driving by the driver of a rented cab in which the petitioner's son was travelling and died in the accident.

Justice Prathiba M Singh sought information on the plea which alleged that the petitioner's son hired a rented cab from a company and the driver was drunk.

The bench directed the CP to place on record the SOP within six weeks.

Calling it an unfortunate case, the court directed the CP to place on record the SOP which is followed by the Delhi police in cases of road accidents either in cases of injuries or death.

The parents of the deceased submitted that they have been denied a fair trial as there was a delay in collecting the blood sample of the vehicle driver who was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

The counsel for the petitioners also alleged that there was a long delay of 3 months in collecting the blood sample of the driver the Investigation Officer.

It was also alleged that the IO did not collect the CCTV footage which is required for the investigation.

The petitioner has also sought compensation. The court also directed the CP to place on record the policy related to this issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

