Delhi HC directs police to form SIT to locate boy missing since 2020

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Delhi High Court has directed the police here to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) within two weeks to find a boy who went missing in 2020.

The order came in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by the boy's father, seeking the production of the missing child, who was 17-year-old then.

The petitioner stated that his son went missing in August 2020 after visiting a canal in Rohini with his cousin and friends.

Despite multiple complaints to various authorities, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, Lieutenant Governor, and the Prime Minister, the child has not been found yet, the petition read.

Having considered the efforts made following the registration of an FIR, the court closed the proceedings and directed the formation of an SIT.

A division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shalinder Kaur ordered the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police to set up the SIT promptly, with a preference for completion within two weeks.

In case of any delay, the police are mandated to submit quarterly status reports to the trial court. If any leads are discovered, they must be promptly communicated to the petitioner.

The court acknowledged the police's efforts, noting that despite letters sent to various organisations and offices, no clues regarding the missing boy were found as per the latest status report.

