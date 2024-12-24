Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking cashless transactions across all India Post offices

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to India Post on a plea seeking the introduction of QR-based or digital payment facilities across all postal offices to prevent over-charging due to cash-based transactions.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) raising concerns about arbitrary tariff rounding, lack of digital payment options, and outdated infrastructure in postal services.

The petition cited specific examples to illustrate the systemic issues. In one instance, a customer was charged Rs 18 for a postal tariff of Rs 17.70 due to the unavailability of exact change, resulting in an overcharge of 30 paise. While this amount may seem negligible, when multiplied across crores of transactions nationwide, it translates into significant financial losses, contended advocate Ujjawal Gaur, the petitioner-in-person.

Conversely, in another example, a customer was charged Rs 41 for a tariff of Rs 41.30, leading to a waiver of 30 paise, which directly impacts the Consolidated Fund of India and highlights the inefficiencies in India Post’s cash-handling practices, added Gaur.

"This reliance on cash transactions leads to inefficiencies, delays, and situations where customers, unable to provide exact change, often forfeit the leftover balance, further compounding financial losses," contended the petition.

Further, it said that the lack of digital payment facilities violates Article 14 of the Constitution as it discriminates against people who are solely reliant on cashless transactions.

Agreeing to examine the issue raised in the PIL, Justice Narula-led Bench issued a notice to India Post, the Union government and other respondents and sought their responses within four weeks.

“Issue notice to Respondents, by all permissible modes, upon filing of process fee, returnable on the next date of hearing. On service, such Respondents shall file a counter affidavit within a period of four weeks from the date of service,” it ordered.

The matter will be heard next on April 25, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor