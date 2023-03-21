Delhi HC issues notice to Telecom Department on former Justice Quddusi's plea

New Delhi [India], March 21 : The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Department of Telecommunication on a plea moved by former Justice IM Quddusi seeking a direction to supply the record of the review committee.

The review committee had allowed his phone interception in connection to a corruption case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice to Telecom Department and also to the CBI and directed them to file a status report.

The matter has been listed on July 7 for further hearing.

Quddusi has also prayed for a direction to the CBI that the intercepted call and messages be expunged and not relied upon by the agency in the case against him, the order passed on March 13 noted.

The Special public prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI accepted the notice and sought time to file the status report. The Central government is represented by the Central government standing counsel Ripu Daman Bhardwaj.

The petitioner is an accused in a corruption case related to the medical college bribery case. He is a former justice of the Allahabad, Orissa and Chhattisgarh High Courts.

The CBI arrested Quddusi in September 2017 in the matter. It is alleged by the agency that when the medical college matter was pending in the Supreme Court, Justice Quddusi tried to influence high-level functionaries to settle the matter in favour of the medical college.

It is the case of the CBI wherein around 46 colleges run by Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences were not given permission by the Central Government to enrol students for the sessions of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

This action of the government was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Court had directed the government to reconsider the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor