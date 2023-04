Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea of AIADMK seeking direction to poll panel for updating amended bye-laws

New Delhi [India], April 10 : A Delhi High Court judge recused herself from hearing the plea moved by All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its interim General Secretary seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for updation of its amended bye-laws. Now the matter will be listed before another bench on Wednesday.

Justice Prathiba M Singh recused herself from hearing the plea and said, "Subject to orders of the Hon'ble Chief Justice, list the matter before another bench."

The Counsel of the petitioners submitted that there is an urgency to update the records as the dates for nominations for the Karnataka election have been declared and the last date of nomination is April 20.

During the hearing, the court was informed that an intervention application has been filed by the Ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Panneerselvam in the matter.

The plea moved by AIADMK and its internal secretary Thiru K Palswamy has sought a direction to ECI to update its amended bye-laws. The amended bye-laws had appointed Palswamy the interim general secretary of the party and expelled his rival, O Panneerselvam.

The bye-laws also abolished the dual leadership system in the party through which Palswamy and Panneerselvam shared the power.

The party has also sought a direction to ECI to consider its representation and upload the latest bye-laws of July 11, 2022, in its record.

The plea has stated, "Non-updating of the amended bye-laws on the website of ECI will impact its democratic fabric as it has a significant presence in Karnataka as it will be unable to participate in the election. Due to this inaction, the party will not be able to put its candidate or carry out any other administrative function."

"The inaction of the commission is causing grave prejudice and hardship not only to the AIADMK party but also to the primary members of AIADMK and the entire citizenry of Tamil Nadu for the reason absolute strangers to the AIADMK Party," also stated the petitioners.

"The inaction will only cause severe disruption of the activities of the Petitioner Party which will, in turn, have a serious bearing on the democratic principles of the nation," the petition submitted.

