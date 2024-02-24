Delhi HC Orders Hefty Fine To Man Falsely Claiming PMO Affiliation

The Delhi High Court has taken strict action against a man named Vivek Keshavan, who was accused of impersonating himself as an official working with the Prime Minister's Office and availing facilities such as temple darshans, government accommodation, and cars. The court imposed a hefty fine of ₹35,000 on Keshavan for misleading people. This decision was made by Justice Navin Chawla while dealing with Keshavan's plea against the trial court's framing of charges against him for offenses under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by impersonation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court dismissed Keshavan's petition, stating that there was no merit in it. Additionally, it ordered him to pay the imposed costs of ₹35,000 to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority within two weeks. The funds would be utilized for providing counseling and psychological support to POCSO victims requiring such assistance.

The allegations against Keshavan and Pramod Kumar Singh involved making calls to government officials in Pondicherry and Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board. Singh posed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office and requested government vehicles, accommodation, and darshan facilities for Keshavan. The CBI contended that there was evidence of government officials calling Keshavan's phone number to confirm his visit and arrange services for him.

Keshavan argued that he had no role in the scam, as his name and number were used by Singh without his knowledge. However, the court held that a prima facie case for framing charges was established, and Keshavan's plea was dismissed. The court rejected the argument that Keshavan cannot be accused of impersonation simply because his information was misused by Singh. Advocates Vishwendra Verma, Shivali, and Archit Verma represented Vivek Keshavan, while the CBI was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Prasanta Varma and advocates Pankaj Kumar, Pragya Verma, and Rakesh Kumar Palo.