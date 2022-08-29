Delhi HC refuses to allow repairs on Sainik Farms' properties

New Delhi, Aug 29 The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant any interim permission for construction or repair work at the Sainik Farms, an unauthorised colony in south Delhi.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing an application moved by Kunawar Dhwaj Prasad Singh claiming the land.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati apprised the court that there is protection under the law against demolition but it is a purely unauthorised colony.

It was also pointed out that a 2001 order prevents the transport of construction material into the area, and earlier, oly minor repairs were permitted under strict directions of the court.

"I am making it very clear that by any interim orders, we will not permit anybody to raise any kind of construction, nor repairs," the bench said after the submissions.

