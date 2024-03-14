Delhi HC seeks JNU's stand on plea challenging students' union elections process

New Delhi, March 14 The Delhi High Court asked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday to present its stance on a plea contesting the procedure for conducting elections to the varsity's Students' Union (JNUSU).

The JNUSU elections are slated for March 22. The previous elections took place over four years ago, in September 2019.

The plea, filed by Sakshi, a student at the university since 2021, calls for the establishment of appropriate university statutes or regulations for conducting JNUSU elections, aligning with the recommendations outlined in the Lyngdoh Commission report.

Justice Sachin Datta was informed by the JNU's counsel and the varsity's Dean of Students that a response to the petition would be filed by Friday, the upcoming date of the hearing.

The petitioner has argued that the forthcoming elections must strictly adhere to the terms specified in the Lyngdoh Committee Report.

Furthermore, the petition challenges the validity of notifications issued by JNU authorising two students to oversee General Body Meetings (GBMs) for formulating the Election Committee and releasing the committee member list for the upcoming elections.

The petitioner contends that these notifications lack legal basis, labelling them as arbitrary, illegal, and unsustainable under the law.

The plea accuses JNU of conducting the JNUSU Elections 2023-24 late in the academic session merely as a superficial gesture, which it deems detrimental to the democratic process.

Moreover, the petition raises concerns about the composition of the Election Committee, asserting that its members have direct affiliations with political organisations, which it argues should not be permitted.

The petition also talked about "the atmosphere of fear and anxiety on campus", urging the court to intervene in the GBM process to ensure genuine consensus-building among students before finalising the Election Committee's composition.

