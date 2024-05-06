Delhi HC seeks reply from Delhi govt on plea for reconstitution of Waqf Tribunal

New Delhi, May 6 Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice on a plea seeking a directive to the Delhi government to promptly issue a notification for the reconstitution of the Waqf Tribunal in the national capital.

Justice Subramonium Prasad has sought a response from the Delhi government on the matter, following a plea filed by Masjid and Dargah Shah Abdul Salam.

The plea highlights the lapse in the functioning of the Waqf Tribunal since April 20, 2022, due to the transfer of the former member of the State Judicial Service or ADJ from the Tribunal to another court.

The plea said that the Delhi government has failed to issue the necessary notification under Section 83(1) of the Waqf Act, 1995, leaving the Tribunal without proper notification.

Furthermore, the plea underscores the urgency of renotifying the other two members of the Tribunal to prevent their deputation from reaching termination before the Chairman's notification is issued.

The plea further stresses the importance of immediate action to ensure the effective functioning of the Waqf Tribunal and alleviate the burden on the judicial system.

