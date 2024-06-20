Delhi Heatwave: 380 Hospitalized, 14 Fatalities in 48 Hours, Reports Health Minister

On Thursday, Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reported that 380 people had been admitted to government hospitals in the capital due to heat-related issues, with 14 fatalities recorded in the past 48 hours. He further stated that 112 patients had been discharged, leaving 118 still under hospital care in Delhi.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Saurabh Bharadwaj also noted that 10 people had died in Noida in the past 24 hours due to heatstroke. He highlighted that temperatures had soared to 52 degrees Celsius, the highest in 60 years, with nighttime temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius. These extreme conditions have led to numerous cases of heat-related illness affecting people across North India, especially in Delhi.

Delhi's ongoing heatwave showed signs of easing as light rain caused a slight cooling on Thursday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates that the onset of the monsoon later this month will provide further relief. In addition to the heat, Delhi has been dealing with a severe water shortage, exacerbating health concerns related to the high temperatures.

