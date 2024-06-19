Delhi Heatwave : Advisory Issued for Children and Elderly As Weather Condition Worsens At National Capital

In recent reports from LNJP Hospital, Delhi, the Medical Director, Suresh Kumar, has raised alarm over the rising cases of heatstroke among patients. Currently, the hospital is treating 9 individuals for heatstroke, with 4 of them in critical condition requiring ventilator support due to multi-organ failure. Tragically, on June 16th, a patient succumbed to heatstroke, underscoring the severity of the condition when not promptly treated. Dr. Suresh Kumar emphasized the critical importance of timely intervention in heatstroke cases to prevent progression to multi-organ failure.

#WATCH | Delhi | On heatstroke cases, Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital says, "Currently, 9 patients are admitted in LNJP hospital. Out of the 9 patients, 4 patients are on ventilator support due to their critical condition and multi-organ failure due to heatstroke.… pic.twitter.com/0EjlybQXA0 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

To mitigate the risk of heatstroke, Dr. Kumar suggested several preventive measures. These include using umbrellas or cloth coverings to shield from direct sunlight, especially during peak daytime hours. He advised that children and the elderly should avoid exposure to extreme heat whenever possible. Additionally, maintaining proper hydration by consuming 4-5 liters of water daily was highlighted as a key preventive measure. Dr. Kumar reassured the public that LNJP Hospital's medical staff and nurses are well-trained to promptly identify and treat heatstroke cases, emphasizing the hospital's readiness to handle such emergencies. In the past 72 hours, Delhi has reported five deaths due to heatstroke and heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to rise sharply.

Nearby in Noida, more than 10 fatalities have been recorded amidst severe heatwave conditions, according to media reports. Specifically, two deaths were reported at Safdarjung Hospital, two at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, and one at Lok Nayak Hospital. Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients affected by heatstroke, prompting doctors to recommend that the elderly and individuals with compromised immune systems remain indoors amid the sweltering and humid conditions prevailing in the national capital.