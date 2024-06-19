Delhi-NCR Suffers Unprecedented Heatwave: IMD Issues Red Alert as Temperatures Hit 50°C

The Delhi-NCR region is currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, plunging its residents into extreme discomfort and hardship. The sweltering conditions have rendered air conditioners ineffective, while tap water has been reported to reach boiling temperatures in the mornings. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, highlighting the severity of the situation, as the heat index soars to a staggering 50 °C.

Residents in Delhi-NCR are enduring an extended period of severe heat, facing relentless high temperatures throughout the day and unbearable conditions at night.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the city are experiencing an increase in admissions due to heat-related illnesses. Healthcare facilities are reporting a surge in patients, with Sir Gangaram Hospital alone recording over 25 cases attributed to the severe heatwave.

The heat stress persisted beyond sunset, marking the fifth consecutive day of unusually warm night conditions—the highest observed in at least the past 12 years. On Tuesday, there was no relief from the oppressive heat, as severe heatwaves persisted in certain areas. The heat index, which indicates the feel-like temperature, climbed to 51 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, up from 50 degrees the previous day.