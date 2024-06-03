Delhi Heatwave: Anganwadis Centres Shut Till June 30 For Safety and Well-Being Of Children

In response to the severe heat wave sweeping across Delhi, the authorities have decided to close all Aanganwadi Centres from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. This proactive measure aims to safeguard the health and well-being of children and pregnant and lactating mothers who are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat conditions. Recognizing the critical role that Aanganwadi Centres play in providing nutritional support, the Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the development via official tweet.

Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi, it has been decided that all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot tweets, "Considering the ongoing heat wave in Delhi, it has been decided that all Aanganwadi Centres in Delhi will remain closed from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024..." pic.twitter.com/TvuaeLewGo — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

For the safety and well being of the children and pregnant & lactating mothers, Supplementary Nutrition Food items will be delivered directly to beneficiaries' doorsteps via Take Home Ration (THR), including children aged 3-6 years who usually receive hot cooked meals at the centers. I have directed Secretary, WCD to ensure compliance of the order and furnish report on daily basis. Incidents of students fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Champaran, and other regions due to the scorching heat.

Also Read: Delhi Swelters as Warm Morning Records 30.2°C Temperature

Delhi is sweltering under relentless heatwaves, pushing the city into a severe water crisis. With temperatures soaring to record highs, the demand for water has surged, leading to frequent supply cuts across the capital. Residents, now heavily reliant on water tankers, are struggling as even these prove insufficient, forcing many to resort to buying bottled water to meet their needs. In response to this escalating crisis, the Delhi government has sought intervention from the Supreme Court, requesting additional water supplies from neighbouring states Haryana, urgency, stating that as the nation’s capital, Delhi's water needs are paramount to avoid further hardships. Thankfully, relief from the intense heat might be on the horizon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts dust storms and thunderstorms on Friday and gusty winds for the next few days. Despite this, high temperatures are expected to persist, ranging from a minimum of 29°C to a scorching 45°C until June 6.

