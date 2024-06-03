Delhi Swelters as Warm Morning Records 30.2°C Temperature

Delhi experienced a balmy Monday morning as residents woke up to a minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of 3.3 notches from the seasonal average.

According to the weather office, there's a possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by light rain and brisk winds throughout the day. The forecast indicates that the mercury could soar to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the relative humidity stood at 39 percent, as reported by the meteorological department.

The nation's suspected heatstroke death count has climbed beyond 200, with Odisha registering an additional 45 fatalities, raising its total to 141. In the last 24 hours, Bihar's Aurangabad district recorded one more casualty, as a constable on poll duty succumbed to suspected heatstroke.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are projected to persist in five western districts of Odisha until Wednesday. Additionally, sources from the IMD indicate that hot and humid weather is expected to continue in coastal districts until the onset of the southwest monsoon in the state. Despite this forecast, certain areas in Odisha experienced Norwester rains accompanied by lightning and strong winds.