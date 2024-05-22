Delhi Heatwave: Power Demand at National Capital Touches All-Time High Of 8000 MW

Delhi recorded its highest single-day peak power demand at 3:42 PM on Wednesday, reaching 8,000 megawatts (MW), surpassing the previous record of 7,717 MW. Since last Saturday, the city has experienced a significant increase in power demand, consistently exceeding 7,000 MW. On Monday afternoon, the power demand hit 7,572 MW, the highest ever recorded in May, only to be surpassed hours later when it reached 7,591 MW at 11:37 PM.

This trend marks an unprecedented rise, with the previous May record being 7,070 MW on May 19, 2022. The highest peak power demand recorded before this year was 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022. A BSES spokesperson noted that BRPL and BYPL successfully managed the peak power demands of 3,404 MW and 1,728 MW in their respective regions. Both companies are prepared to ensure a reliable power supply for approximately five million consumers and 20 million residents across south, west, east, and central Delhi.