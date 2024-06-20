Delhi Heatwave:192 Homeless Deaths Reported in Last Nine Days

Delhi is one of the worst-affected city facing an intense heatwave. At one point, the city's temperature soared up to 50 degrees Celsius, leading to numerous heatstroke cases and fatalities. Reports from city hospitals indicate that in the past 48 hours, at least 34 deaths are suspected to be linked to the extreme heat. Shockingly, data also reveals that a total of 192 homeless deaths were recorded in Delhi in a span of nine days, from June 11th to June 19th, 2024.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDUH) in Delhi reported 27 deaths, mainly among homeless individuals who were brought in by Good Samaritans. An official source mentioned that most of the deceased homeless were brought in by bystanders, with a sudden increase in such cases over the last two days.

Over the past two days, 14 people have lost their lives due to heat-related issues in various government hospitals throughout Delhi. Of these fatalities, six were reported at Lok Nayak Hospital. Earlier, two deaths due to heatstroke were reported at Lok Nayak Hospital by TOI. The majority of these deaths are likely due to the extreme heatwave conditions.

According to a TOI report, at least 52 individuals were declared dead upon arrival at various healthcare facilities under the Delhi Government's jurisdiction due to heat-related issues in the last two days. Delhi's hospitals are dealing with an overwhelming number of cases. In the recent two days, 310 patients with heat-related illnesses were admitted to Delhi government hospitals, resulting in 14 deaths.

At RML Hospital, 11 heatstroke patients were admitted on Wednesday, with nine deaths suspected to be heat-related. A senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital mentioned, "Many patients are recognizing symptoms late; that's why several die before reaching the hospital." Lok Nayak Hospital saw 66 heatstroke cases from June 1-18.

The heatwave in Delhi has significantly impacted the health and daily routines of its residents. With a rise in heat-related deaths and a record-high demand for power, the situation is critical. Authorities continue to stress the importance of caution and readiness to lessen the effects of this severe weather.