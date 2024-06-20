Delhi Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Predicted on Thursday Amid Heatwave

After dealing with intense heatwave and humid temperature the Nation capital Delhi will finally take a sigh of relief. The met depratment has forecasted the light to moderate intensity rain followed by winds for various parts of Delhi NCR and surrounding regions on Thursday.

As per the latest update, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, and Central Delhi are expected to experience rainfall in the next two hours.

Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi , NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Forms Panels to Probe Poor Election Performance

Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/V24OkiEcqp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2024

The weather department also mentioned that areas in Haryana like Sonipat, Rohtak, and Kharkhoda, along with places in Uttar Pradesh such as Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, and Pilakhua, will have similar weather conditions. This forecast will be a welcome relief for residents who have been facing high temperatures recently.