Delhi High Court Fines Litigant Rs 10,000 for Review Petition Against Truecaller PIL Dismissal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 20, rejected a review plea against an order alleging that the Truecaller violates the right of privacy of citizens of India. The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a litigant.

The case was heard by the division bench of the High Court, which included acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. They rejected the review petition filed by petitioner Ajay Shukla.

Truecaller provides a mobile phone user with the identity of a caller from an unknown number. Ajay Shukla, who was appearing in person, filed the plea seeking review of an order passed on February 12 dismissing his PIL. Shukla sought direction from the Union Government and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to take action against Truecaller International LLP.

His case was that Truecaller provides caller ID services to about 250 million subscribers in India by allegedly bypassing the law. The court dismissed the PIL as it found no merit in Shukla's submission.