Delhi High Court to Ashneer Grover: Don't Destroy Reputation of BharatPe and SBI

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, to remove his defamatory tweets targeting BharatPe and his statement disparaging all SBI Chairmen as "petty."

According to a report of Bar and Bench, You cannot destroy the reputation of a whole company (BharatPe) like and call all SBI chairmen petty people. In a recent tweet, Ashneer Grover said, SBI Chairmen seem to be petty people. And something very wrong at their core. I learned it the hard way. So did SC.

Supreme Court of India criticized the State Bank of India (SBI) for not disclosing the unique numbers of the electoral bonds, which it had to do. The court issued a notice to the SBI and asked them to give numbers by tomorrow. The next hearing is on Monday (March 18). This comes after the Election Commission of India requested the apex court to return the Electoral Bonds’ documents handed over by it to the top court in sealed cover on two occasions.

"One thing. Who is appearing for the SBI? They have not disclosed the bond numbers. It has to be disclosed by the State Bank of India," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. He further said that the State Bank of India has to publish all details.