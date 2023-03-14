Delhi hit-and-run case: Court extends judicial custody of 5 accused

New Delhi, March 14 A Delhi court on Tuesday extended, by 14 days, the judicial custody of the five accused in connection with the horrific death of 20-year-old Anjali who died after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooty early on January 1.

As their 14-day judicial custody came to an end, the five accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Kishan, and Mithun were produced before the Rohini court on Tuesday, where the link court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar extended their judicial custody till March 28.

On February 28, Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal of Rohini Court had extended their judicial custody until March 14.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later on Delhi Police had added section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court had dismissed Deepak Khanna's bail plea and rapped Delhi Police saying that Investigation Officer (IO) is not opposing the bail application and the agency's approach seems "non-serious".

Earlier, accused Ankush and Ashutosh were granted bail.

Anjali was dragged in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the Kanjhawala area after her scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of its wheels, which led to her being dragged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor