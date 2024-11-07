Delhi Horror: Mentally Ill Odisha Woman Gangraped, 3 Including Auto Driver Arrested

A distressing case has emerged from Delhi, where three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman from Odisha. The incident reportedly occurred between October 10 and 11 in the Sarai Kale Khan area. The accused, identified as Prabhu Mahto (an auto rickshaw driver), Parmod Babu, and Mohammad Shamsul, were apprehended by the police after a detailed investigation.

The victim, a 34-year-old highly educated woman from Odisha, traveled to Delhi on May 9 without informing her family, which subsequently filed a missing person report in Puri on June 9. According to the police, they were informed on October 11 of a woman found bleeding near Sarai Kale Khan. A naval officer passing by noticed the injured woman lying on the roadside and promptly admitted her to the AIIMS Trauma Center for emergency treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh stated that upon arrival at the hospital, the woman informed the doctor that she had been sexually assaulted by three men. She has since been receiving medical care at AIIMS.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused, Parmod Babu, allegedly noticed the woman near Old Delhi railway station and conspired with Mohammad Shamsul, a physically disabled beggar, to assault her. They assumed the woman was mentally vulnerable, making her an easy target. They reportedly dragged her to a secluded location, where they sexually assaulted her. During this, auto driver Prabhu Mahto witnessed the crime and allegedly also assaulted her. Mahto later abandoned her near Sarai Kale Khan before fleeing.

The police, led by DCP Ravi Kumar Singh, mobilized 10 teams, reviewing over 700 CCTV cameras to identify and locate the suspects. The victim remains in medical care, and further investigation into the incident continues.