Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Pharma Company in Valsad (Watch Video)

Valsad, Gujarat (November 7, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company located in the Vapi GIDC area of Valsad district on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far. However, a video footage released by news agency PTI shows large plumes of black smoke billowing from a section of the factory.

More than six fire engines were at the scene, battling the flames. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. Firefighting operations are ongoing to bring the situation under control.

In a separate incident, two women died from asphyxiation after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at Amritaya Spa and Gym in Fortune Mall, Surat. The fire, which started on the top floor of the mall, spread quickly to the spa and gym, trapping the victims inside.

Fire Officer Krishna Modh confirmed the deaths, stating the women were found inside the spa and gym area. Eyewitnesses reported thick smoke filling the building, making it difficult for people to escape. The victims were unable to find an exit before succumbing to smoke inhalation.