Delhi Horror: Untrained Bus Driver Fatally Runs Over Man at Depot: Disturbing CCTV Footage Emerges

A shocking incident from the Dwarka Sector 22 Cluster Depot has raised serious concerns about the training and safety protocols for bus drivers in Delhi. A viral CCTV video from the depot has surfaced, highlighting the dire consequences of unskilled driving. A journalist on social media has claimed that the driver was "untrained" which is why the incident took place.

देखिए जब बस ड्राइवरों का बस डिपो में ये हाल है,तो दिल्ली की सड़को पर लोगों की जान हमेशा खतरे में बनी रहेगी



वीडियो मे दिख रहा है अनट्रेंड ड्राइवर जिनके कारण एक्सीडेंट होते रहते हैं बस डिपो में गाड़ी बैक करते वक्त एक व्यक्ति को बस के नीचे दे डालता है



एक वायरल CCTV वीडीयो सामने… pic.twitter.com/l0cACPuvMe — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) September 23, 2024

As the bus moves back bystanders can be heard shouting for the driver to stop, prompting a swift response to assist the injured man. The video shows an untrained driver struggling to reverse a bus. In a tragic turn of events, the driver loses control, running over a person in the process. The situation not only calls into question the training programs for bus drivers but also points to the lack of adequate safety measures at bus depots