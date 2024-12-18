Delhi House Fire: Elderly Couple Dies in Safdarjung Enclave Residential Blaze

An elderly couple died Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at their home on the third floor of a four-storey residential building in Safdarjung Enclave, police said.

The victims were identified as Govind Ram Nagpal, 80, a retired Kelvinator employee, and his wife Sheela Nagpal, 78, a retired Vidhya Niketan staff member.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 6:01 a.m. about the incident. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, officials said. Initial investigations indicate that the fire spread through household items, resulting in the fatalities.

Police have called in forensic teams to examine the site. Legal action has been initiated under Section 194 BNS, said DCP Southwest Surendra Choudhary.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination. Police said the couple’s son lives in the United States, while their daughter resides in Paschim Vihar.

