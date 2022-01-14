Delhi: IED recovered from Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police on Friday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Ghazipur flower market. Soon after getting the information, the Delhi Police rushed a bomb disposal squad and fire engines to control the situation.

Minutes after the incident, the Delhi Police said, "A case has been registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act."

Sensing the severity of the matter, NSG commandos were sent. Later, NSG officials told ANI, "A bomb disposal squad of NSG has defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur. Samples of the IED have been collected and the NSG team will later submit a report of the chemical component used to assemble the explosive."

Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana toldon phone, "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered."

In wake of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Republic Day celebrations will take place with stricter restrictions than the ones imposed last year with the possibility of further reduction in the number of visitors allowed to witness the parade, said an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

The officials toldthat a joint meeting was held by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and other agencies to discuss the safety and security of visitors during the event.

"The route of the parade will be shorter as similar to last year. The marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort. The Rajpath that has been redeveloped under Central Vista has been opened between Vijay Chowk and India Gate for rehearsal of contingent participating in Republic Day Parade 2022," the official told.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor