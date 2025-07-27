Delhi: JP Nadda joins veterans in Defence Colony for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, July 27 BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday led the party’s Delhi unit leaders in tuning in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show in the company of veterans.

Nadda listened to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Defence Colony along with Vinod Tawde, Baijayant Jay Panda, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Bansuri Swaraj, and retired army officers at an event coordinated by local MLA Neeraj Basoya.

Additionally, the Delhi BJP made arrangements for the public to listen to the programme across 14 organisational districts.

Sachdeva stated that PM Modi consistently strives to bring positive stories and initiatives from across the country to the public through Mann Ki Baat. As a result, the programme has now become a people’s movement.

He added that the way PM Modi highlighted how science in the 21st century is rapidly progressing with renewed energy is commendable.

He mentioned the recent success of Indian students at the International Chemistry Olympiad and that students also won three golds, two silvers, and one bronze medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad held in Australia — a matter of great pride.

Elsewhere, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi BJP’s Organisational General Secretary Pawan Rana listened to the programme in Gharauli, East Delhi, with Mayur Vihar District President Vijendra Dhama and party workers.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP President paid tribute to the three civil services aspirants who tragically drowned on July 27, 2024, due to sewer backflow in the basement of a coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar, as well as a student who died from electrocution due to a hanging wire in Patel Nagar.

Sachdeva stated that due to criminal negligence and corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal government, no proper cleaning of drains and sewers was carried out in 2024, which led to the untimely deaths of these four talented students – Naveen Dalwin, Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nilesh Rai – along with nearly 50 other citizens of various ages, who died due to drowning in waterlogged areas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had promised in its 2025 election manifesto that it would seriously address the issue of waterlogging, and we are satisfied that our government has managed to keep waterlogging to a minimum.

Sachdeva further stated that the BJP-led Delhi government had pledged to prevent the recurrence of such accidents in Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Burari, Kirari, and other areas.

“We are proud that, unlike last year when over 50 lives were lost due to waterlogging in Delhi, no such incidents occurred this year due to the vigilance and preparedness of the government,” he said.

