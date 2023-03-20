Delhi L-G approves critical road infrastructure, redevelopment plans

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday chaired the 67th Meeting of the Governing Body of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) and approved critical road infrastructure and redevelopment plans.

According to an official statement, the L-G stressed upon the need for comprehensive prospective planning that took into account all developmental projects in any area before finalizing the proposals for approval of UTTIPEC. He also underlined the importance of strictly sticking to timelines and seamless inter-agency coordination.

The decisions taken today include the widening and upgradation of Mandi Road from Chhatarpur Metro Station on MG Road to Gwalpahari on Faridabad-Gurgaon Road on the Haryana border.

"Spread over 9.05 Kms, this existing road which has an RoW of 8 to 12 mtrs, will after today's decision, have an expanded RoW of 30 mtrs. To be funded by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), GoI and executed by the PWD, GNCTD, this project, was first approved by the UTTIPEC in its 43rd meeting in May, 2013," the statement said.

Saxena was informed that due to various reasons, which included complications around alignments and land acquisition, the earlier envisaged project had not taken off till now.

The L-G took objection to the delay and expressed surprise.

"He issued directions to the PWD to prepare a concrete timeline for the execution of the project and issued strict instructions to ensure that the timelines projected by the PWD are met. L-G Saxena underlined that this project had the potential of solving long pending mobility and traffic woes of the capital, especially in the south Delhi area beyond Outer Ring Road," the statement said.

"Multi-Modal Integration Plans of Shadipur Metro Station, Peeragarhi Metro Station and Mayur Vihar Extension Metro Stations, incorporating interconnected street network, street design, signalised and grade-separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parking for cycles, buses, auto rickshaws and private cars, etc, on-street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity were also approved," it added.

