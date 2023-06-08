Delhi LG brought goons to inaugurate IP University campus: Atishi

New Delhi [India], June 8 : Hitting out at the spar over the inauguration of the new East campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) between Aam Admi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters on Thursday, Delhi's Education Minister Atishi alleged that Delhi LG VK Saxena brought his goons.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi Government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Atishi said, "Delhi LG had brought his goons to inaugurate the campus of IP University today. I want to ask the LG why did you come to inaugurate a state university, whose work was done by the elected government" while addressing a press conference.

She alleged that the LG created pressure on the education department and the university officials by threatening to suspend them.

"LG should tell that it is a State University, which has been constructed and planned by the Delhi Government. Why did you create pressure to inaugurate the education department and university officials by threatening to suspend them? Doesn't the LG know that higher education is the responsibility of the Delhi government? Why does the LG want to take credit for eight years of the Delhi government's work?" said Atishi.

Attacking the Delhi LG, she said that instead of taking care of law and order in the national capital VK Saxena is busy taking credit for the work done by the Kejriwal government.

"The constitution has given you the responsibility of Law and Order, Police and Land, the LG does not work on these for even a minute. Women are not safe in Delhi. Sakshi was brutally murdered, 6 months back a girl was dragged from a car and killed but your police did nothing," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LG's office in a note said that the East Campus of GGSIPU was conceptualized way back in 2013 when AAP was nowhere in power and a seed sum of Rs 41 crore was earmarked for it.

The foundation stone of the campus was laid by the then Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani on December 14, 2014, and even after the AAP Government came to power in February 2015, no concrete movement happened.

It took the GGSIPU itself to fund the building of the Campus at a cost of Rs 387 crore of which the Government share was only Rs 41 crore. Even these Rs 41 crore were paid in three installments, the last of which was released just two days back i.e. on June 5, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor