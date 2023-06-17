Delhi LG Saxena instructs officials to plant trees in Central Ridge around Malcha Marg

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Saturday asked the authorities to immediately commence the five-layered plantation of various flowering trees in the forest on the side facing the Sardar Patel Marg, an official statement said on Saturday.

Delhi LG Saxena instructed the officials to plant trees in the forest near Malcha Mahal monument and its immediate vicinity by August 15.

"The forest around the 14th century monument- Malcha Mahal, at the central ridge and its immediate vicinity is all set to get a facelift.The Lieutenant Governor, who planted trees near the gate leading to the monument built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq, directed that the plantation of trees of various varieties like Jacaranda, Gulmohar, Bougainvillea, Amaltas and Chinar should be completed by August 15," the official statement said.

"During his visit, Saxena was informed that agencies concerned will do the facelift of the forest area facing the Sardar Patel Marg which is the main road that is traversed by visitors and dignitaries coming to and going from the National Capital, from the IGI Airport," it added.

Delhi LG Saxena also asked for water bodies to be developed in the existing natural depressions in the ridge forest, which is spread over 3.5 hectare along the Sardar Patel Marg.

On the occasion, Delhi LG Saxena also suggested that the plantation should be done in a grid pattern to provide the area with a colourful glimpse.

