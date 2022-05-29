Delhi: LG Vinai Kumar Saxena instructs officers to submit 'plan of action' for razing garbage mounds

The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday visited the sanitary landfill site at Ghazipur and issued categorical instructions to officers to submit a plan of action within the next three days for the complete razing of all three garbage mounds situated at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa, and Okhla.

He also instructed that a dedicated team of officers be constituted to draw out the plan of action mentioning a fixed date of completion, the release read issued from the LG office in Delhi.

"The LG has suggested adopting the reverse engineering model so as to ensure that the deadlines are met and goals achieved. The action plan to be submitted by MCD will be monitored on a regular basis by the LG himself and if required, he would visit the site to see actual progress at regular intervals," the LG office said in a press statement.

A special cell will also be put in place in the LG Secretariat to monitor the work on a weekly basis.

During his visit to the site, LG has observed that the recycling activities being undertaken on the mounds were generating substantial dust that was adding to the haze and pollution in the adjoining areas and asked officers to address this by using recycled water from the nearby STP for sprinkling and settling the dust, the release added.

Reviewing the ongoing work of bio-remediation at the site that also involves segregation of waste and off-take of recycled garbage, LG directed that the Ghazipur 'Waste-to-Energy' Plant be operationalized at the earliest so that the amount of fresh waste being added to the site is reduced.

He further emphasized a campaign to involve the people of Delhi, NGOs, Ragpickers, and other civil society groups in the efforts to shape the skyline and landscape of Delhi so as to make the city free of mounds of garbage at various locations in the National Capital.

Saxena also desired that experts be consulted so that innovative technologies can be put to use for the completion of the process.

The LG instructed officials of MCD to regularly put out in the public domain the reduction in height of the mounds achieved as a result of their efforts at all the three sites in Ghazipur, Bhalaswa, and Okhla.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor