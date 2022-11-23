Delhi LG VK Saxena sends proposal to home ministry for creation of 467 posts for security of Kartavya Path

The newly created Police Station at Kartavya Path (Central Vista) will soon be manned by freshly recruited police personnel.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended and forwarded a proposal for creation of 467 new posts to the Ministry of Home Affairs, said a statement by LG's office.

These posts including Inspector, Sub-inspector, Assistant Sub-inspector, Head Constable, Constable and MTS will be deployed over a 4.5 sq km area that houses the top dignitaries including the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and other judges and the Parliament building and MPs, apart from 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work every day, as per the statement.

Of the 467 new positions, 227 will be deployed for the area security plan of Central Vista Project and surrounding areas of Kartavya Path, while 240 will man the new Police Station at Kartavya Path.

The area receives millions of domestic visitors and tourists every year, and is also the location for demonstrations and protests. A new Police Station for the area, named PS Kartavya Path was recently cleared by LG.

( With inputs from ANI )

