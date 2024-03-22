Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Seeks 10 Days Remand of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Says He Is 'Kingpin'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, March 22, sought a ten-day remand for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi Liquor Policy. Kejriwal, arrested by the ED last night in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, was produced before the city's Rouse Avenue court Friday afternoon. AAP chief spent the night at the ED's office on Delhi's Abdul Kalam Road.

"We have complied with Section 19 of PMLA, (or Prevention of Money Laundering Act). Relatives are informed and copy of remand application is given... grounds of arrest furnished in writing..." said Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing ED.

In his submission, Mr Raju described Mr Kejriwal as "the kingpin" of the alleged scam. "He (was) directly involved in implementation of the policy and giving favour to the south group."

Enforcement Directorate seeks 10 day custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case https://t.co/DwSzsPSuEZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

"He was directly involved in the formulation of the policy. He was also involved in the handling of proceeds of crime in the Goa election campaign. Kejriwal is the head of the party," ASG Raju said.

"Proceeds of crime are not only the Rs100 crore bribe received but also the profits made by the bribe payers. It was over Rs 600 crore," ASG said.

Kejriwal's legal team withdrew a Supreme Court plea challenging his arrest. This came shortly after the apex court rejected an identical plea by BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested last week in connection with the same case.