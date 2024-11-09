Delhi: LPG Cylinder Blast Kills Woman, Injures Another in Krishan Vihar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2024 08:51 PM2024-11-09T20:51:21+5:302024-11-09T20:59:57+5:30
New Delhi (November 9, 2024): A 24-year-old woman was killed and another was injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in North Delhi’s Krishan Vihar area on Saturday.
The incident occurred near RD Public School in the Q-Block area around 11 AM. Upon receiving a call about the blast, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities confirmed that the explosion caused the collapse of half of the building, which had a ground floor and one upper floor.
The woman who died in the blast has been identified as Rajni, 24. Another woman, Renu, 20, sustained 18% burn injuries and was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by a CATS ambulance.
(With inputs from agencies)