Delhi-Lucknow Highway Accident: One Injured as Two Trucks Crash Into Divider Amid Dense Fog in Moradabad

One truck driver was injured after two trucks crashed on the Delhi-Lucknow highway on Tuesday morning, December 23. The accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district due to low visibility amid dense fog.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Due to an accident, the traffic movement was briefly affected on the Delhi-Lucknow highway. The accident occurred around 5 am, when visibility was severely reduced by heavy smog. An onlooker, who was out for a morning walk at the time, said one truck first lost control and crashed into the divider, following which another truck also hit the divider moments later.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Moradabad, UP | Two trucks crashed into a divider due to dense fog on the Delhi-Lucknow highway near Katghar today; one person was injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/tu1ujTbrNu — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

"There was very dense smog and no proper lighting on the stretch. Because of low visibility, the first truck hit the divider and the second one followed," the witness said, adding that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

A resident said accidents are frequent on this stretch of the highway, especially during the winter months. Cranes were deployed to remove the damaged vehicles and debris from the road. Traffic movement was temporarily affected but was later restored to normal after clearance operations were completed.