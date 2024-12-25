Delhi: Man Attempts Suicide by Setting Himself on Fire Near Parliament, Taken to Hospital (Watch Video)

New Delhi (December 25, 2025): A man attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire near the Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. He was immediately rushed to RML Hospital for treatment where his condition is reported to be critical.

VIDEO | Visuals of security deployment outside the Parliament where man attempted self-immolation earlier today.



The man, believed to be Jitendra from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, set himself on fire at the roundabout near Rail Bhavan. Local police, railway police, and some civilians quickly extinguished the flames and helped the man.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident seems to be related to personal enmity in Baghpat. An investigation is currently underway to determine the full details and motive behind the act.