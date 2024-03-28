Delhi: Man Detained for Bringing Liquor to Rouse Avenue Court During Arvind Kejriwal Hearing

Police detained a man for bringing liquor into the premises of Rouse Avenue Court, where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being produced in connection with the excise policy case. A man was seen carrying liquor bottle near court. Now Police has arrested that man.

Watch Now: -

VIDEO | Police detain a man who brought liquor in the premises of Rouse Avenue Court, where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being produced in connection with the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/deqrsD2RZ9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday, March 28, praying for the removal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister of the government of Delhi.

The plea was moved by Surjit Singh Yadav, a National Capital resident who claims to be a farmer and social worker. He claimed that a Chief Minister accused of a financial scandal should not be permitted to continue in public office.