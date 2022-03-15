Delhi: Man held for snatching phone of former MP Vijay Goel

One person has been arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of former BJP MP Vijay Goel near Red Fort, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Sajan had sold the phone for Rs 2,200.

According to police, at around 6.45 pm on Monday, a man came towards Goel's car and snatched the phone from the ex MP's hand before fleeing.

The case has been registered under Sections 356 and 379 of IPC.

( With inputs from ANI )

