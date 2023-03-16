Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Wazirpur industrial area

New Delhi [India], March 16 : A massive fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area at around 10.30 pm in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

Fire engines were present on the spot and no casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

"We have 12 fire tenders at the spot. Metal and plastic work was done at the factory. There is no reports of any casualties so far. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.," said an officer from Delhi Fire Service, AK Sharma.

He said that prima facie, it appears that the building did not have necessary fire safety equipment.

"Prima facie it appears that the building did not have the equipment to fight the fire. With only one exit and temporary work on the roof, we found it hard to fight the fire. If it is found that they do not have an NOC, action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier, on March 16, some documents and office records were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Delhi's Rohini, officials said.

Delhi fire service said that as soon as they received information about the blaze, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A fire broke out at Cyber Crime police station at Sector 17, Rohini today. A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building," the Delhi Fire Service said.

"Some documents and office records were gutted in the fire," it added.

On March 12, one person was killed after a fire broke out in the Suleman Nagar in Delhi, late at night, officials informed adding that the incident occurred at a house in Suleman Nagar, Kirari area in the national capital.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was eventually brought under control, officials said.

Earlier, on Saturday, another fire broke out at a paint shop in Jaitpur in southeast Delhi, leaving one person dead.

