Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Counting of votes begin, AAP in the lead

Counting of votes is under way for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) amid tight security. As per the initial trends, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is leading in 19 seats.The centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, 132. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4. The fate of 1,349 candidates at 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the MCD elections 2022 compared with 2,538 in 2017.