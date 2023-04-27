Delhi metro: Delay in services of Yellow line today

New Delhi [India], April 27 : The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, informed officials.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

https://twitter.com/OfficialDMRC/status/1651409299812515840

Further details are awaited.

