Delhi metro: Delay in services of Yellow line today

By ANI | Published: April 27, 2023 08:55 AM 2023-04-27T08:55:28+5:30 2023-04-27T09:00:08+5:30

New Delhi [India], April 27 : The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, ...

Delhi metro: Delay in services of Yellow line today | Delhi metro: Delay in services of Yellow line today

Delhi metro: Delay in services of Yellow line today

Next

New Delhi [India], April 27 : The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, informed officials.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

https://twitter.com/OfficialDMRC/status/1651409299812515840

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india New Delhi Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Rail Corporation The new delhi municipal council Dmr Delhi south-west Metro rail Indi Uk-india