Delhi Metro Train Timings on Republic Day 2025: Services to Start at 3 AM On January 26 on All Lines; Check Details

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin its services early at 3 am on all lines on Republic Day 2025 (January 26). This will help commuters to reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day Parade. Trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes from 4 AM to 6 AM. After 6 AM, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the Sunday.

DMR has advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly and utilise early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. During this period, state, national, and international VVIPs will be present in New Delhi.

Check Details:

The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed during the parade. These stations are expected to remain shut from 5 am to 12 noon, and passengers will not be able to board or disembark at these locations. However, metro services will operate as usual at other stations.