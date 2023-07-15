Delhi Metro trains now running at normal speed over Yamuna bridges 

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Although Yamuna's water level continues to flow above the danger mark, the water-level in the river has started receding in the national capital. The Delhi Metro trains have started running at normal speed and speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna River have been removed.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now."

On July 13 DMRC had tweeted, "Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that the water level of the Yamuna is receding now.

"The water level in Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will return to normal soon. We have started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both the plants will be operational only by tomorrow", said CM Kejriwal.

He further appealed to people to take care of themselves and help each other.

The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm on Saturday.

Water from overflowing Yamuna river has touched the Red Fort wall on Ring road, the nearby area still remains inundated.

