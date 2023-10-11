Delhi Minister sends notice to officials found absent during surprise inspection

New Delhi, Oct 11 Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday sent a notice to officials found absent during a surprise inspection by him at the offices of the Food and Supply Department in the national capital's Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur areas.

Several senior officials were found absent during the surprise inspection following which the minister issued notices to them seeking an explanation.

The Food and Supply Minister also visited various sections of the circle offices and found that the office records were not maintained in proper order.

He checked some files of the circle office and instructed department employees to ensure that those visiting the office premises are fully satisfied with the work of the Food and Supplies Department.

Hussain said the purpose of the surprise inspection was to ensure that government services and public facilities reach the intended beneficiaries without any hassle.

During the surprise inspection, Hussain expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of officials.

The Minister further said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against officials and staff who do not reach the Food and Supplies Department office on time without prior notice and without a valid reason.

