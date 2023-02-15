Delhi: Minor girl physically abused at home; 1 held

New Delhi, Feb 15 A seven-year-old adopted girl has been allegedly physically abused by her mother and brother in the national capital's R.K. Puram area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on February 9, the police said, adding the minor girl was adopted by the accused Renu Kumari, who is on the run. Her son Joney Patel, 27, has been arrested.

According to the police, on February 9, a complaint regarding the physical abuse of a minor girl child by her mother was received at the R.K. Puram police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj C. said: "There were burn marks and scars, along with injuries on her body. She was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Pocso Act was registered."

"The child was adopted by the accused, who works in a hospital. Joney has been sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the police are looking for Renu," the police officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor