Delhi: Minor stabs elderly man to death

New Delhi, July 1 A 73-year-old man was stabbed to death in the national capital following which a minor boy was apprehended, an official said on Friday.

The accused, 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended for the crime.

According to the official, a PCR call regarding an injured person lying at Gali No-15 Vishwas Nagar, Farsh Bazar, Shahdhara was received at 6.00 a.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The police team at the spot found a man, in an unconscious state, lying in a pool of blood with an injury near his abdominal area," the official said, adding that he was taken to Hedgewar Hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

During inquiry, it was learnt that the deceased man, identified as Horam, used to run a rickshaw stand in Mandi but due to old age he remained confined to his home for the last 20 years.

"He usually went for a walk early morning and on Friday also, he left home at around 4 a.m.," the official said.

The analysis of CCTV footage near the scene of crime led to the suspect after which he was apprehended. The juvenile confessed to his crime and claimed that he was inebriated at the time of crime. "Necessary legal action is being taken," the official added.

